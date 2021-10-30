Deutsche Bank AG Has $274,000 Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 297,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

