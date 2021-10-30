Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Metromile were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Metromile by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MILE opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

