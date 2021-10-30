Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

