Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $194.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

