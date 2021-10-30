Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $420.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.10. KLA has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

