DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $655.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $655.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $568.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $627.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

