DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $568.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $627.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.49 and its 200 day moving average is $464.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.