DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DHT were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

