Digiwage Hits Market Capitalization of $58,066.49 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $58,066.49 and $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.