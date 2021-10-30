Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $146.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00196615 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

