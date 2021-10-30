Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,464 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of LAKE opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.05. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

