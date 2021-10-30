Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 33,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR opened at $245.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $188.12 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

