Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.02 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Beyond Meat worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 97.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 45,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

