Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 86,629 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.52% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $11,700,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $346.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

