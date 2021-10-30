Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $97.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 299,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,706,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

