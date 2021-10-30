DODO (DODO) Price Hits $1.51 on Major Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $167.48 million and approximately $77.85 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00236213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

