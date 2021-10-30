DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $4,331,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $4,192,100.00.

NYSE:DASH opened at $194.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.89 and a 200 day moving average of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

