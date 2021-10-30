Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.01 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $17.85 million and $8.01 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00011719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.