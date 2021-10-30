Dotmoovs Reaches One Day Volume of $697,678.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $697,678.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00237228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

MOOV is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

