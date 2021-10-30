DREP [old] Hits Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00247916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

