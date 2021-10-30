DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

DTE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,219. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

