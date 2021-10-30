DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in October

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.65. 59,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

