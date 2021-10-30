DXdao (DXD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,789.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. DXdao has a total market cap of $31.36 million and approximately $140,789.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $635.89 or 0.01030029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.32 or 0.00450821 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

