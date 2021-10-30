Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.