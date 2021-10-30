Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.55.

DT opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

