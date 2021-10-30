Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 591,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $605.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.