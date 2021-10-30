e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.33% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $131,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,400. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

