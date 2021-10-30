Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $927,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

