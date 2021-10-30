Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. The stock had a trading volume of 383,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $160.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.