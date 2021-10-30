Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

