easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 720

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 718.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,559.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

