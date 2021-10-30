Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

