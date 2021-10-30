Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 307.6% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 67,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

