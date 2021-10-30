eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

