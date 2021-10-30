eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.010 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Get eBay alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.