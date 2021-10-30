eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 331,227 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

