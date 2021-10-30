eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 486,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,205,899 shares.The stock last traded at $75.08 and had previously closed at $72.41.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,472,522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 203,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in eBay by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 503,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

