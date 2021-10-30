Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 244,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $54.58 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

