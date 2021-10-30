Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,569 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.67 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

