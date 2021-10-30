Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,784.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,657.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,561.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,844.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.