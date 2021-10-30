Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

