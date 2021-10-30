Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,943,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

