Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.