Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 7,766 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.