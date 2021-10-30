Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECL. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

