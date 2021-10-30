El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 471,517 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.54.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

