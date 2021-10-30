Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 3,342,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EGO. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eldorado Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.