Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$ EPS.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

