Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $279.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $254.76 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,374 shares of company stock valued at $129,889,242. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.