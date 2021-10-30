Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the September 30th total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EEIQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Elite Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

